NHL: Matthews, Laine and Werenski are Calder Trophy finalists

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine are the finalists for the Calder Trophy for NHL rookie of the year.

The league announced the top three in voting Thursday night.

Matthews is the front-runner after scoring 40 goals and leading all rookies with 69 points. He was the best rookie on a young Maple Leafs team that also had Calder contenders William Nylander and Mitch Marner.

Laine missed nine games with a concussion but still finished with 36 goals and 28 assists.

Werenski led all rookie defensemen with 47 points on 11 goals and 36 assists.