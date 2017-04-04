Utah GOP chairman James Evans calls those booing at town hall ‘thugs’

The chairman of Utah's Republican Party says attendees who booed Rep. Chris Stewart at the congressman's town hall last week are "thugs" who hijacked the meeting.

Stewart, a Republican, was booed at the Friday night event in heavily Democratic Salt Lake City as the congressman defended GOP positions on health care and immigration.

Utah GOP chairman James Evans told KUTV that the crowd is angry their party lost the 2016 election and they acted "the way thugs behave" and as a "theatrical mob."

Evans said the town halls don't advance democracy and members of Congress don't need to hold them.