South Salt Lake mayor vows to fight county to uphold its promises about new homeless center site

"This was not an easy decision," McAdams said. "The concerns of the community have weighed heavily on my mind as we've tried to weigh this recommendation and where we might go."

"I do think we have a site that will work and will be a good site," he said.

Jonathan Hardy, director of the Housing and Community Development division of the state Department of Workforce Services, said a state committee wouldn't challenge the recommendation — making this likely the final decision.

The center will be built on a dead-end road near a juvenile detention facility, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Salt Lake County Emergency Management building.

The site's access to services, proximity to downtown Salt Lake City and low cost made it an attractive spot, the mayor said.

He added a stipulation that he said state legislators must meet before a shovel hits the ground: they must pass a law in 2018 that would collect tax money and give it to cities that host homeless centers.

"That legislation would gather tax revenues from across Salt Lake County and across the state of Utah and pool them in a fund that can offset and mitigate any impacts that any community hosting a homeless resource center might experience," McAdams said.

He also recommended building a new county library in South Salt Lake and finding money for open space and transportation infrastructure.

An emotional South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood said residents were angry with the decision and vowed to fight to ensure the county's promises are met.

"Today the community of South Salt Lake was dealt a lethal blow," she said at a news conference. "Our residents and businesses have stood together, shoulder to shoulder, to fight this battle. We will continue to fight."

It's unclear what form such opposition might take. The State Legislature earlier this year passed a law that gives the county authority to locate such a shelter despite municipal zoning regulations or ordinances that might otherwise block it.

The site at 1000 West is a rare undeveloped spot just south of 3300 South. That's why Ryann Ringel moved there from Sugar House less than a year ago.

She stood in the drizzling rain hours after McAdams' announcement, her goats mowing the grass in the backyard of her one-acre property, and said the decision caught her by surprise.

"If they're going to put it here, they have to tear down that bar and build a grocery story," she said, pointing to the Good Spirits tavern on the corner that's a tenth of a mile from the site.

McAdams knocked on her door Friday morning and told her repeatedly he was sorry she was affected by his decision and said she and her neighbors would be "compensated."