McAdams picks South Salt Lake for new homeless center

He said construction shouldn't begin until lawmakers meet in 2018 and pass a bill that would pool taxes from across the state and direct the money to compensate any city that hosts a homeless center. Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, proposed that measure this past session but it failed.

The site is on a dead-end street and there are single family houses nearby. McAdams recommended the state buy those houses if it moves forward with that site.

McAdams' decision now heads to the state Homeless Coordinating Committee, led by Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, for final approval on April 10.

The site selection is part of an effort by the state, county and Salt Lake City to close 1,100-bed The Road Home by July 1, 2019, and disperse its population in three smaller shelters across the county.

County leaders hope by building smaller centers that are spread out from one another, and offer critical services like food and medical care in-house, they can give homeless residents a better chance to succeed.

Two other sites will be in Salt Lake City – at 131 East 700 South and at 275 High Ave. The city had originally considered opening four centers in town, an idea that was later scaled back in favor of the three-site approach that's moving forward.

The Legislature gave McAdams a month to decide where the third site would go and required that it be outside Salt Lake City. McAdams said he identified dozens of potential sites, but publicly identified only nine: four in South Salt Lake, three in West Valley City and two in Draper.

Most residents from those cities who showed up to public forums on the sites said they were bad choices for a new homeless center.

In South Salt Lake, Mayor Cherie Wood said her small city's tax base was too small to handle what she and Police Chief Jack Carruth expect will be a rise in need for services with a center in town.

In his letter to Cox, McAdams gave a nod to the burden South Salt Lake bears for the county and said he would advocate for a new public library and "other significant investments in open space and transportation infrastructure."

He also said the design should be such that there is no direct access to the Jordan River Parkway, and said improvements should be made to that section of the river trail.

