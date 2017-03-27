Lawsuits: Hackers stole data at 1,000 Arby’s

Atlanta • Georgia-based Arby's restaurant chain failed to prevent hackers from stealing customer information at hundreds of its stores, a Connecticut couple said in a new federal lawsuit.
Since early February, eight credit unions and banks from Indiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Montana have filed seven other federal lawsuits. All make similar allegations about what the credit unions describe as a massive data breach.
Arby's said in a statement Monday that it's not commenting on the pending litigation, but "we believe the claims are without merit and intend to vigorously defend against them."
From late October through Jan. 19, "hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of credit and debit cards issued by financial institutions, including Plaintiff, were compromised due to Arby's severely inadequate security practices," North Alabama Educators Credit Union states in its lawsuit filed last month.