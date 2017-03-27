Airline faces the wrath of leggings wearers

Or are leggings more like women's stockings and therefore not appropriate for plane travel when worn as pants, as one Facebook user argued — or is this a better comparison, as suggested by another: "It's like going to a baseball game on a player's tickets and doing something against the rules, right?"

Besides, some on social media said, many airlines adhere to the same standards for flying on this type of freebie.

"Casual attire is allowed as long as it looks neat and is in good taste for the local environment," tweeted the United account in response to one angry leggings defender Watts whipped up Sunday.

"United shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage," another tweet from United explained.

The policy for family and friends on passes is different from that for the rest of us paying folk. For United, it seems in this case to be about the stretchy fabric.

American Airlines, for paying passengers, reserves the right to bar you if you are clothed in a manner that would "cause discomfort or offense to other passengers or are barefoot." An American spokesman had no comment about the United flap Monday.

But American has a separate policy for employees and their guests: They're prohibited from wearing clothes that are "torn, dirty, frayed or overly revealing." If an employee or guest is traveling in first or business class, he or she can't wear shorts, flip-flops or baseball caps, under that American dress code.

The point for some airline insiders, however, is different. Some of them contend anybody eligible for the types of free passage afforded the girls on Sunday is well aware of dress code restrictions, however silly they may seem from the outside.

Kristin Taylor, in tony Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leggings lover and sees them everywhere in her world. She's also a psychologist and stay-at-home mom to two of three sons, "so no leggings for them." She just flew in leggings to San Diego and wore a nice pair, from J.Crew, out to lunch recently with a cashmere tunic.

"Leggings are pants," she said. "Seriously."

Fleece-lined or paired with a fancy top for evening, leggings can be just about anything the wearer wants them to be these days, Taylor said. Besides, as the debate over leggings has gone on for years, what about jeggings? What about tights? Should today's standard on "pants" rely on whether one can also comfortably perform a Downward Dog?

"And for kids? I find that ridiculous," Taylor added.

There was some initial confusion as to whether the girls were accompanied by a man in shorts, who was not denied boarding. United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said Monday the man in shorts was not with the girls and the United policy for employee passes prohibits men wearing shorts from using the passes.

"The girls (teenagers) were completely understanding," Guerin said. "No one was upset at the gate."

Chicago-based United regularly reminds employees about the dress rules and tells them to make sure that anyone flying with one of their passes knows the guidelines, he said. Just the day before, United had sent a memo to airport workers reminding them of the dress policy, he said. The reminder "specifically mentioned leggings, along with other no-nos for travelers using United passes, such as flip-flops and torn jeans," he said.