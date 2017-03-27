Canada pot stocks surge after report of 2018 legalization

The frenzy surrounding Canada's marijuana market intensified Monday after a report the government will unveil plans to legalize sales for recreational use in April.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will introduce legislation the week of April 10 to legalize marijuana by July 1, 2018, according to a report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

David Taylor, a spokesman for Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, declined to comment on the reported timelines. He reiterated a government pledge to unveil a proposed law by spring.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp., the first Canadian company with a market value of C$1 billion, making it a marijuana unicorn, rose as much as 11 percent intraday in Toronto, the biggest gain since November 2016.