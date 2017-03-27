Fed member Evans: Maybe two rate hikes in 2017

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said two interest-rate increases may be the right amount of tightening for the U.S. economy this year given uncertainty surrounding the outlook for inflation and government spending.
"To the extent that I gain more confidence in the forecast I have, that would be a good indicator that I could perhaps support three," Evans said Monday in a Bloomberg Television interview from Madrid. "Two might be the right number if there's a little bit more uncertainty."
Evans voted with his colleagues on the U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to raise rates on March 15, when the group last gathered.