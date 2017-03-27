DuPont and Impax Labs up, G-III Apparel slides

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
• DuPont Inc., up 98 cents to $80.58
Regulators in the European Union approved the chemical company's combination with Dow Chemical.
• G-III Apparel Group Ltd., down $3.23 to $19.69
The retailer's fourth quarter disappointed investors and it said demand for outerwear fell.
• Impax Laboratories Inc., up $3.45 to $12.70
The generic drugmaker named former Allergan chairman Paul Bisaro as its new CEO.
• Weatherford International PLC, up 47 cents to $6.36
The oilfield services company announced a joint venture with competitor Schlumberger.
• Envision Healthcare Corp., up 53 cents to $64.78