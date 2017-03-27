‘Fearless Girl’ statue to face down bull for a year

On Monday morning, Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, of New York, led a group of prominent women in front of City Hall to honor the artist, Kristen Visbal, and State Street Global Advisors, the asset management firm that commissioned the work.

"She was created to bring attention to the courage and unrealized power of women in so many fields, and she has clearly struck a nerve," said Maloney, who is pushing for the statue to become a permanent installation.

Visbal said the positive response to her artwork "renewed my faith in sculpture to make an impact on society, to create a debate the way a good piece of art should."

She said she's received more than 1,000 emails from around the world, including from a mother who wanted to wallpaper her daughter's room with the girl's image.

"I see men and women as the ying and yang of society," Visbal said. "They bring different things to the table. They solve problems in a different way. But we need to work together."

"Fearless Girl" will be allowed to stay in place for another 11 months through an art program of the city's Department of Transportation that manages lower Broadway near Wall Street.

The bull, created by Arturo Di Modica, arrived after the 1987 stock market crash as a symbol of Americans' financial resilience and can-do spirit. Di Modica wants the girl gone, saying the statue was an "advertising trick" fashioned by two corporate giants, including the McCann advertising firm, while his sculpture was "art."