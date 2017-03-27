Uber suspends self-driving program in two states

New York • Uber says its self-driving cars remains suspended in Arizona and Pittsburgh following a crash over the weekend.

The company also grounded self-driving cars in San Francisco over the weekend but they resumed operating on Monday. The difference between the California program versus the ones in Arizona and Pennsylvania is that California does not allow passengers to ride in the vehicles.

There were no serious injuries reported in the incident in Tempe, Arizona on Friday night. Police said the self-driving Uber SUV was obeying the law while the human driver of the other car was cited for a moving violation.