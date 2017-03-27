Hollande: Europe can prosper working with Asia

Singapore • French President Francois Hollande said Monday that European countries can fight protectionism in trade and other forms by standing united and reaching out to Asia.

Speaking at a lecture in Singapore, where he is on a two-day state visit, Hollande singled out the government of President Donald Trump.

"The U.S. again made a number of decisions and made some choices that will have an impact on its own economy and on the rest of the world," Hollande said, addressing the audience in French.

"We must explain what the closing of borders is all about, what building a wall, what unfair and migratory policies mean. It cannot be the strengthening of a nation at the detriment of (others)," he said. "It is indeed a battle, to a large extent a political battle, but we have a lot of arguments to win."