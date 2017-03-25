Uber’s hasty growth put diversity in the backseat

Like many of its Silicon Valley cohorts, Uber is an obsessively data-driven company, where recruiters log every interaction with candidates and scour their social media profiles. The diversity data limitation was especially vexing because other technology companies of its size release annual diversity reports to the public.

Uber's demographic composition has been a topic of interest for people outside the recruiting department, too. Various female software engineers have requested such data for years and were told the human resources department didn't track it.

Some of them began calculating it on their own in an attempt to determine which managers seemed friendliest to women, said a former employee.

Beyond the lack of data, the company's recruitment efforts struggled from a dearth of focus, funding and leadership. At least a half-dozen Uber recruiters involved in diversity initiatives have left in the past 18 months.

Several of those people said diversity took a backseat to the company's needs to hire quickly.

Liane Hornsey, Uber's senior vice president of HR, said in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday that she's working to clean up Uber's cultural problems, including its approach to recruiting.

Hornsey, who joined the company this year, said Uber revised 1,500 job descriptions to remove unconscious bias from the language, will hold job interview training for women in tech and is ensuring its panel of interviewers is diverse.

Uber plans to release a diversity report for the first time next week. "We're spending a good deal of time reflecting on what will lead to true diversity and inclusion," Hornsey wrote in an email. "Clearly, this matters a lot to all of us and must underpin everything we do-it's the foundation of positive cultural change."

Bloomberg spoke with about a dozen current and former Uber staffers familiar with the company's hiring process, including several members of the recruiting team. They asked not to be identified because many have employment contracts that bar them from criticizing the company.

Their experiences illustrate how a startup defined on breaking rules and expanding at any cost can develop into a homogenous work environment, where discrimination goes unchecked. Uber, valued at $69 billion, has become the latest test case for Silicon Valley's enduring inclusion issues.

Uber is under enormous scrutiny following recent accusations of a toxic and sexist workplace.

Susan Fowler, a former software engineer at the company, wrote a blog post last month alleging that her boss at Uber propositioned her for sex and was protected by HR. She also said women were discriminated against throughout the technical group.

The ride-hailing giant is now trying to rehabilitate its image and ease employee unrest. It hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate the sexual harassment claims and the company's culture.

The results of this probe are expected by the end of April and will be released to the public, according to Arianna Huffington, an Uber board member.