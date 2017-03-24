Treasuries advance after GOP cancels health-care vote

Treasuries advanced as Republicans scrapped a vote on legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, casting doubt on the prospects for the administration's fiscal agenda, including tax cuts.

The 10-year yield was lower by 1.1 basis points at 2.41 percent at 4:15 p.m. in New York after falling as much as 2.9 basis points.

The fate of health-care reform has been a primary driver of Treasuries over the past three days, with yields rising and falling with the perceived odds it will pass.

Friday's highs were reached after reports that Republican leaders had determined the vote, postponed to Friday from Thursday, still didn't have enough support.