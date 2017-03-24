Micron, SeaWorld jump while GameStop plunges

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

• Micron Technology Inc., up $1.96 to $28.43

The chipmaker's second-quarter profit was much bigger than analysts expected.

• SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., up 82 cents to $18.13

A Chinese real estate holding company bought a 21 percent stake in the water park company.

• GameStop Corp., down $3.26 to $20.70

The video game retailer reported weak sales as consumers wait for new gaming systems to reach the market.

• Finish Line Inc., down $3.13 to $12.93

The shoe store chain said it had to cut prices in response to weak sales, and lowered its profit estimate.