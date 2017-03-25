Briefs: Anchor, Emser, Google Fiber, Complete XRM

Now, Google Fiber is building a fiber network in Salt Lake City to provide web access and optional television and phone services. Part of the network is already operating in the city center.

The company also said it is providing free service to 25 public buildings, such as libraries and schools, plus 147 families in low-income housing. In addition, it is supporting digital literacy and science, technology and math education programs in schools.

Alliance: Utah could add jobs with Trump's pro-development policies

The Western Energy Alliance contends Utah could add 1,027 jobs to its economy if pro-development policies of the Trump Administration increase oil and gas production by 25 percent. That would boost oil-and-gas jobs to more than 13,600 and nearly 200,000 nationwide.

The alliance, a nonprofit trade association representing more than 300 companies involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production in the West, urged the U.S. Senate to repeal the Bureau of Land Management's rule on venting and flaring and said it is seeking "regulatory certainty that balances environmental protection."

Kris Rudarmel second runner-up in restoration industry contest

South Jordan businesswoman Kris Rudarmel, co-owner of a family business called Anchor Water Damage and Restoration, was second runner-up recently in a contest honoring women in the restoration industry.

She and her husband, Frank, run the business, which has received seven awards from Remediation and Restoration magazine in the last eight years.

"Women bring a new way of doing things to the table," Rudarmel said, "a sort of quiet strength and the ability to help build others up and bring out the best in everyone around them."

Emser Tile expands with new, larger branch in S. Salt Lake