Briefs: Merit Medical, Sportsman’s, job fair

Merit Medical makes public offering to help pay off debt

Merit Medical Systems has made a public offering of 4.5 million shares of stock at $28.25 a share to help raise money to pay off debt.

The South Jordan-based manufacturer and marketer of medical devices used in cardiology, radiology and endoscopy also is giving participating underwriters a chance to buy an extra 675,000 shares in the offering that closes Tuesday.

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical serves hospitals worldwide. It has 4,500 employees in Utah, five other states and 10 foreign countries, including a sales force of 280.

More than 100 companies to take part in Utah Valley Job Fair

IM Flash, Intermountain Healthcare and Bluehost are among more than 100 companies that will take part in the Utah Valley Job Fair from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo.

"This job fair isn't just about finding work but about finding the opportunity that is best for you," said Patrick Donegan of the state Department of Workforce Services, one of 10 organizations sponsoring the job fair. Pre-registration is not required, he added, but people who do sign up early will be eligible for prizes.

Utah business people on the move

• Financially challenged LifeVantage Corp. has added three people to its board of directors as the health-products marketing company tries to avoid being removed from the Nasdaq exchange.

The Salt Lake City company's new trustees are Raymond Greer, president of BNSF Logistics, a Berkshire Hathaway company; Vinayak Hegde , a senior vice president with Groupon; and Darwin Lewis, an executive at SC Johnson & Son, Inc., a consumer packaged goods firm.

• Joy Driscoll Durling is leaving Adobe to join Provo-based Vivint Smart Home as chief information and digital enablement officer. She was a vice president who advised Adobe's chief technology officer and directed the company's product-roadmap planning.