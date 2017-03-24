U.S. imposes sanctions on China, North Korea

Washington • The Trump administration announced sanctions Friday on 30 foreign companies and people from 10 countries, including China, and accused the entities of engaging in proliferation activity.

"These determinations underscore that the United States continues to regularly impose sanctions under existing authorities, as warranted, against entities and individuals that engage in proliferation activity with Iran, North Korea, and Syria," the State Department statement said in a statement.

The companies included under the newly imposed sanctions are based in China, North Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

The State Department said that 11 of the entities and people contribute to activity that "serves to escalate regional conflicts further and poses a significant threat to regional security."