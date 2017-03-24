Dakota Access pipeline crossing of lake sought

Bismarck, N.D. • The company building the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline and the Army Corps of Engineers want a judge to reject a request by American Indian tribes to revoke permission for the project to cross a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.

Oil might already be flowing under Lake Oahe, but the Standing Rock, Cheyenne River, Yankton and Oglala Sioux tribes are continuing their legal battle against the pipeline in the hope that a judge will order it shut down.

The 1,200-mile (1930-kilometer) pipeline is to deliver North Dakota oil to a distribution point in Illinois. Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners said in court documents filed Monday that it expected to have the pipeline operating sometime this week. ETP spokeswoman Vicki Granado on Friday declined to comment on whether oil was flowing, saying the company's next update will come Monday in a required report to the court.