Weekly recalls: ATVs, bibs, ladders, bicycles

About 37,000 defective ladders are being recalled because locking pins can fail unexpectedly.
Other recalled consumer products this week include bibs that pose a suffocation hazard and electric bicycles with a defective fork.
Here's a more detailed look:
LADDERS
DETAILS: This recall involves Little Giant VelocityT, LTT and LibertyT multipurpose ladders. The ladders have joints that allow it to bend and lock in various positions. "Little Giant," the model name, model number and part number are printed on the side of the ladder. They were sold at AAFES, NEXCOM, PPG Paints stores nationwide and at Amazon.com, DirectBuy.com, Eladders.com, Grainger.com, Groupon.com, Homedepot.com, Houzz.com, Laddersales.com, LittleGiantLadder.com, Lowes.com, Overstock.com, Samsclub.com, Target.com, Wayfair.com, Zorotools.com,1800Ladders.com and other web retailers from March 2016 through February 2017. Details on models and date codes can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Wing-Enterprises-Recalls-Little-Giant-Ladders