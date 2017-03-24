Weekly recalls: ATVs, bibs, ladders, bicycles

WHY: The ladder's locking pins/rung fasteners can fail, posing a fall hazard to consumers on the ladder.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of locking pins/rung fasteners failing. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 37,000.

FOR MORE: Call Wing Enterprises for a free repair kit at 855-595-3378 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or visit www.littlegiantladders.com and click on RECALL at the top of the home page for more information.

ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES

DETAILS: All model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). "Polaris" is printed on the front grill and "Sportsman 850" or "Sportsman 1000" is printed on the side of the steering column. They were sold at Polaris dealers form May 2014 through March 2017. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover. Details on the models involved in the recall can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Polaris-Recalls-Sportsman-850-and-1000-All-Terrain-Vehicles

WHY: The right side panel heat shield can melt, posing burn and fire hazards to riders. In addition, in 2015 Sportsman 1000 ATVs, the exhaust springs can stretch and damage the exhaust seal, which can result in exhaust leaks and pose burn and fire hazards.

INCIDENTS: 793 incidents, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels, 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.

HOW MANY: About 19,200.

FOR MORE: Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.polaris.com and click on "Off-Road Safety Recalls" for more information. In addition, check the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the "Product Safety Recalls" page to see if it is included in any recalls.