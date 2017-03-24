Utah businesses still generating lots of new jobs

Utah's economy continued to hum along at nearly twice the nation's pace in job creation in February, adding 45,700 positions over a 12-month period.

That 3.3 percent growth rate far outdistanced the U.S. employment expansion of 1.7 percent and left the state with 1,445,000 nonfarm jobs.

Unemployment remained steady from January at 3.1 percent.

"Utah's monthly labor market indicators continue to show the economy operating at or near full employment," said Carrie Mayne, chief economist at the state Department of Workforce Services.

Companies in the trade, transportation and utilities industries added the most jobs from February 2016 to last month — 11,500, a 4.3 percent increase.