Australian PM won’t choose between China, U.S.

Canberra • Australia does not have to choose between the United States and China, the Australian prime minister said Friday as he announced a new beef export deal with the Chinese.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang oversaw signing of bilateral agreements that will expand their two-year-old free trade pact.

China also agreed to remove a cap that allows only 11 Australian beef exporters to sell 400 million Australian dollars ($300 million) in frozen meat to the burgeoning ranks of the Chinese middleclass.

China will be open to all eligible Australian beef exporters.

"Australia is the only country in the world with this market access," Turnbull told reporters. "This new agreement will drive significant future growth."