Mnuchin says Trump’s tax plan coming soon

Washington • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says after the battle over health care, the administration will turn quickly to tax reform with the goal of getting a program approved by Congress by August.

Mnuchin says the administration will tackle cutting both individual taxes and corporate taxes in the same bill rather than divide the issues into separate bills.

He did not reveal whether the administration will include a contentious border adjustment tax that is in a House tax proposal, saying the proposal had positive and negative aspects.

In a wide-ranging public interview event with the news site Axios, Mnuchin also said President Donald Trump's proposal to boost infrastructure spending would probably include $100 billion to $200 billion in federal money and depend on public-private ownerships to boost the total to $1 trillion.