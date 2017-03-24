Durable goods orders up in February, led by aircraft

"Manufacturing surveys appear to promise much stronger numbers, so we're hoping for better news ahead," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Today's report echoes the recent strength of the surveys in suggesting that ... business equipment investment has continued to rebound in the first quarter.

Orders for commercial aircraft saw a 47.6 percent jump in February. Orders also rose for primary metals. But demand for motor vehicles slumped.

Orders in a category that reflects business investment plans — and excludes aircraft and military goods — fell 0.1 percent last month after a modest gain in January. But that category remains stronger this year than during the opening months of last year.

Other reports indicate that manufacturing is on an upswing.

The Federal Reserve has said that U.S. factory output improved for the sixth consecutive month in February, rising a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent from January.

And separately, the Institute for Supply Management said that factory activity improved at the strongest pace in more than two years. Its manufacturing index reached 57.7 last month, the best reading since October 2014. Any reading above 50 signals growth.

Durable goods are items intended to last at least three years such as household appliances, computers and industrial machinery.