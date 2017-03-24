Report: Bangladesh leather trade, links to West

The abuses alleged have plagued Hazaribagh, the hub of Bangladesh's leather industry with more than 150 tanneries.

The air is noxious with an eye-stinging rotten-egg odor; children play on hills of rotting hide trimmings. The Buriganga River, drinking water for 180,000 people, shimmers with chemical runoff and human waste.

The $1 billion-a-year industry was ordered to move more than 15 years ago, but deadlines have passed without consequence. Last week, Bangladesh's High Court banned deliveries of gas, water and electricity to the tanneries. Rawhide supplies have also been ordered halted, yet they're still in business.

Transparentem's confidential Hazaribagh report and accompanying video, shared with about a dozen companies, showed workers at five different tanneries bent double under the weight of soaking wet cow hides, shuffling past heavy machinery. They whip handheld razors through leather. Chemical barrels lean against walls. The floor is wet, some workers are barefoot.

Bangladesh prohibits anyone under 18 from tannery work. The report says that in 2015, a mother confirmed her child at work was 14. Footage from 2016 showed the child still working there. On the video, a teen, 17, told the videographer his age. And there's 2016 footage of two workers agreeing there are 15-year-olds onsite.

Transparentem is not publishing its findings to protect investigators and workers, but shared them with AP.

The nonprofit said its Hazaribagh team tracked leather first-hand and with corporate reports from Apex Tannery Ltd. and Bay Tannery Ltd., to Bangladesh shoemakers Apex Footwear and Bay Footwear. Apex Tannery also sent leather to White Industries in South Korea. From White, Transparentem tracked leather to Simone Accessories, a South Korean handbag maker.

Using customs and business records, they found those factories manufacture for Clarks, Coach, Kate Spade, Macy's, Michael Kors, Sears, Steven Madden and Timberland. Also included were Germany-based Deichmann, a shoe and sportswear chain, and two U.S. firms — Harbor Footwear Group and Genesco — which design and market shoes in even more brands.

No one followed a piece of leather produced by a child to a particular purse or shoe.

"We tell brands and retailers what they may not, but should, know about those with whom they do business," said E. Benjamin Skinner, founder of Transparentem. "This gives them the opportunity to use their influence with their suppliers to address questionable activity and advance positive action."

The companies that responded told AP they're committed to ending labor abuse in manufacturing. Some brands, the Bangladeshi companies involved and industry officials disputed the report's findings.

Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director of Apex Footwear and a director at the Apex Tannery, calls Hazaribagh "an environmental disaster" and said they'll soon close their plant there. But he said the report is a "smear campaign," allegations of child labor are unsubstantiated, and Hazaribagh leather doesn't end up in exported products.

Manzur said Apex Footwear and Apex Tannery are separate entities, although they have some owners in common. He said Hazaribagh leather goes to an Apex Footwear factory for local markets, but not to another across the street that produces exports.

Bay Footwear technical adviser Rezaur Rahman, speaking for Bay Group, which includes their tannery, called Transparentem's findings "absolutely baseless."

"We don't have any child workers," he said.