World markets mixed as U.S. health care bill vote looms

Hong Kong • World stock markets were mixed Friday after a U.S. vote on a health care bill was delayed, raising doubts over whether President Donald Trump can push through his business friendly agenda.
KEEPING SCORE: European shares were lower, with France's CAC 40 down 0.5 percent to 5,007 and Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent to 7,326. Germany's DAX shed 0.2 percent to 12,020. U.S. benchmarks were poised to open slightly higher, with Dow futures adding 0.2 percent and S&P 500 futures up 0.1 percent.
HEALTH BILL HOLDUP: The decision by House Republicans to put off the vote was weighing on markets. Party leaders postponed the vote on the American Health Care Act because of a lack of support, leading investors to wonder whether gaining passage of more complicated and divisive initiatives like Trump's tax cuts will be even harder. The vote will happen later Friday.