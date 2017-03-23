Music service SoundCloud raises $70M in debt

SoundCloud, the popular but financially struggling online music service, said it has received $70 million in debt to fund growth plans.

SoundCloud, which earlier this year warned it may run out of money if it didn't attract more paying customers, said it had secured the credit line from Ares Capital Corp., Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology. In a statement, the company said it would be used for developing technology and hiring "while building a financially sustainable platform."

Berlin-based SoundCloud's decision to take on debt comes after the company pursued other avenues, including raising additional funds from investors or selling the company. Talks to sell to Spotify fell apart last year, a person familiar with the matter has said.