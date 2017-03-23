Treasury bulls facing technical headwinds

How much staying power does the Trump trade have? The answer may depend on an infinitesimal move in bond yields.

Traders are watching a key technical resistance level within 10 basis points of the 2.33 percent threshold that's proved elusive since the November election, signaling a Fibonacci retracement of the move in 10-year yields since July's trough.

A break below that line could be a day of reckoning for reflation trades that have sent both stocks prices and bond yields soaring.

Investors are reevaluating their optimism around President Donald Trump's fiscal stimulus as the Fed keeps its economic growth prediction over the next three years unchanged.