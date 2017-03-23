PVH, Five Below rise; Ford, Alphabet fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
• PVH Corp., up $7.70 to $98.55
Quarterly profit and sales for the company, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, topped analyst estimates.
• SunTrust Banks Inc., up 67 cents to $54.85
Banks jumped as bond yields and interest rates turned higher after several days of declines.
• Five Below Inc., up $4.12 to $42.25
The discount retailer did better than Wall Street expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.
• Alphabet Inc., down $10.15 to $839.65
More companies said they will stop their YouTube ad campaigns due to concerns about offensive videos.