PVH, Five Below rise; Ford, Alphabet fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

• PVH Corp., up $7.70 to $98.55

Quarterly profit and sales for the company, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, topped analyst estimates.

• SunTrust Banks Inc., up 67 cents to $54.85

Banks jumped as bond yields and interest rates turned higher after several days of declines.

• Five Below Inc., up $4.12 to $42.25

The discount retailer did better than Wall Street expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

• Alphabet Inc., down $10.15 to $839.65

More companies said they will stop their YouTube ad campaigns due to concerns about offensive videos.