Feds: Trump DC hotel did not violate lease

Washington • The federal agency overseeing Donald Trump's lease for a luxury hotel in Washington ruled Thursday that his inauguration as president doesn't violate terms of the agreement barring government officials from profiting from the property.
In a letter to the Trump Organization, General Services Administration Contracting Officer Kevin M. Terry says it has determined that the president's business is in "full compliance."
The 2013 lease for the Trump International Hotel expressly forbids any federal official from participating in the project, a $200 million renovation of historic Old Post Office building a few blocks from the White House. Numerous ethics experts have questioned whether Trump violated the terms of his lease the moment he took the oath of office.