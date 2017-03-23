Feds: Trump DC hotel did not violate lease

Trump announced in January he was transferring control of his business empire to his adult sons, but he still maintained a direct tie to the company through a trust. Trump is the sole beneficiary of the trust and can revoke it at any time.

According to the letter, Trump restructured the governance of numerous corporate entities involved with the Washington hotel to remove himself as an officer. In a series of meetings, officials with the Trump Organization told the government that while Trump is president, no proceeds from the hotel business will be paid out to the holding company, DJT Holdings LLC. That company is owned by a trust benefiting Trump.

The profits from the hotel will accrue in an account under the corporate entity that holds the lease, Trump Old Post Office LLC.

The letter does not address what might happen to any profits from the hotel after Trump leaves office, or whether they will be transferred to Trump at that time.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press about what happens to the money after Trump leaves office.