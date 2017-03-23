NH governor’s skiing tweet prompts complaint

Concord, N.H. • The New Hampshire Democratic Party is accusing Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of improperly promoting his family business by tweeting about the Waterville Valley ski resort from his official account.

A group of investors led by the Sununu family bought the ski area in 2010. Sununu resigned as CEO in December just before taking office, but relatives remain on the board of directors.

On Saturday, the governor tweeted a picture of himself on the slopes and said, "Best ski day! Great to be back at (at)waterville enjoying the best snow NH has to offer. Everyone should be in the white mountains this weekend."