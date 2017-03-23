Coal ash: ‘Why in the world would we be importing it?’

The nation's shift away from coal for electricity has reduced the supply of fresh coal ash, forcing industries that depend on it to look farther afield. Some turn to companies that have figured out how to reprocess ash discarded years ago in pits and ponds. Others look overseas.

The Port of Virginia handled just one shipping container of coal ash in 2015, from India. Last year, there were about 22, from China and Poland. It all went on to Ohio and Wisconsin, according to a port spokesman who didn't know the final destinations. Meanwhile, more ash has been trucked in from other states for concrete production in Virginia.

Coal ash is an umbrella term. It includes bottom ash, which settles in boilers; fly ash, a powdery material captured in exhaust stacks; and synthetic gypsum, a byproduct of smokestack "scrubbing."

These materials can be had for several dollars a ton if trucked directly from a utility to a factory or job site. They're more expensive to obtain in a useful form after decades underground or underwater. That makes foreign imports economically viable.

Nationally, there are more than 1,100 coal ash dumps, many unlined. In 2014, the Environmental Protection Agency classified coal ash as nonhazardous, partly to avoid a "stigma" that might discourage proper containment and recycling, the agency said.

The EPA stressed that this waste, with heavy metals such as arsenic, mercury and lead, must be properly managed to avoid risks to human health.

"We have two children who have been poisoned by this," Dan Marrow, who lives near a coal ash pond in northern Virginia, told lawmakers last month.

Marrow is convinced a power station pond tainted his well and caused his daughters' health problems. Dominion Virginia Power recently agreed to hook residents up to public water lines. Marrow says that's an admission of guilt; Dominion says it's being a good neighbor.

Dominion is closing 11 ponds containing around 29 million cubic yards of ash at four Virginia power stations to comply with EPA rules. It's been proceeding largely by treating and releasing the water, consolidating some ponds and capping the remaining dry material.

The company insists its process is safe, despite adverse rulings such as a judge's finding on Thursday that Dominion allowed arsenic to flow from its pit in Chesapeake, polluting nearby groundwater. The judge also said that spill posed no immediate threat.

Meanwhile, the ash has real value, and technology to reprocess it is already being used.

"We can ... take the material that would be an environmental liability and transform it into something that has a beneficial use," said Jimmy Knowles of The SEFA Group, which partners with utilities in South Carolina and Maryland to recycle both old and new ash.

SEFA competitor Separation Technologies can do the same thing.

"When I tell friends and family what my company does, they think we would have hundreds of these facilities around the country," said Tom Cerullo, of the Boston-based company.

But utilities are slow to embrace change, and recycling lacked a catalyst until recently, Cerullo said.