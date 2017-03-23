Chambers urge firms, small and big, to be cybersecure

Speaking Thursday at a session co-hosted by the Salt Lake Chamber, Beauchesne said cyberattacks are expected to cost businesses worldwide $6 trillion by 2021, twice as much as the losses in 2015. Cybersecurity spending by 2021 also is projected to add up to more than $1 trillion.

"That's just insane," she added.

Smaller businesses often come under attack because they are perceived as a weak link in a supply chain involving multiple companies, some perhaps quite large, Beauchesne said, identifying three main areas of cyberattacks.

The most frequent is through emails sent to company employees — sometimes even purportedly coming from the boss — "to trick your employees into compromising finances and making fraudulent wire transfers," she said. Since 2015, financial losses from this form of fraud have increased 13,000 percent to $3 billion. Attacks have spread to 92 countries, with 38 percent targeting American interests.

"If you've fallen victim, call your financial institutions quickly. Talk to the FBI," Beauchesne said.

The fastest-growing threat comes from "ransomware," in which an outsider uses advanced software to encrypt a company's data and hold it hostage until the threatened business pays a ransom for its return. "We don't want you to pay because it will only make them stronger," she added.

In the future, as the "Internet of things" becomes more mainstream and electronic devices of all kinds are connected in a wireless world, it will become a fertile hunting ground for hackers. Within five years, Beauchesne said it's estimated there will be "50 billion connected devices that hackers could set their sights on. … There is no limit to their creativity."

Among the speakers providing advice to a packed ballroom of conference-goers was Chris Boyer, who is in charge of cybersecurity for AT&T and represents the company on the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Council, which has been working to develop "a structured approach to managing risk. It's not a check list but a way of thinking about issues and creating a program to systematically deal with risks."

For starters, business owners should identify what assets it has thats might be compromised by an attack and to develop a priority list, top to bottom. Once that is in place, evaluate what must be done to protect that data from attack. That may entail developing policies prohibiting employees from adding free tools available on the internet that could contain viruses.

Developing a means of detecting a back is invaluable too, as is having a plan to respond if one occurs and a recovery plan after it is over. "It doesn't have to be a 50-page manual," Boyer said, but can be as simple as "general guidelines for your employees, on things like how they use their passwords."

