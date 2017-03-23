U.S. 30-year mortgage rate slips to 4.23 percent

Washington • Long-term U.S. mortgage rates slid this week from their highest levels of 2017.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate home loans fell to 4.23 percent from 4.30 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 3.71 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent in 2016, lowest in records dating to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages tumbled to 3.44 percent from 3.50 percent.

Last week's rates were the highest of 2017.

Mortgage rates rose sharply after the Nov. 8 election. Investors bid rates up because they expect President Trump's plans to cut taxes and increase spending on defense and infrastructure to push economic growth and inflation higher.