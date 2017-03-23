17,000 AT&T workers will come back on the job Thursday

New York • Some 17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada are returning to their jobs after a one-day walkout. They had been protesting changes in job duties for some employees.

A Communications Workers of America union local official had said Wednesday that AT&T was asking technicians who install cable to also work outside maintaining phone and cable wires, which is a higher-paid job. The CWA said Thursday that AT&T will no longer require technicians to do work tasks that they weren't trained to do. AT&T says its agreement with the union "clarified some work processes on assignments for a group of technicians."