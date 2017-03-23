SEC accepts online filings even if facts are fake

For more than three decades, the SEC has accepted online submissions of regulatory filings -- basically, no questions asked.

As many as 800,000 forms are filed each year, or about 3,000 per weekday. But, in a little known vulnerability at the heart of American capitalism, the government doesn't vet them, and rarely even takes down those known to be shams.

"The SEC can't stop them," said Lawrence West, a former SEC associate enforcement director. "They can only punish the filer afterward and remove the filing from the system. So, caveat lector -- let the reader beware."

Congress has already raised the alarm.

For its part, the SEC, which declined to comment, has said those who make filings are responsible for their truthfulness and that only a handful have been reported as bogus. Submitting false information exposes the culprit to SEC civil-fraud charges, or even federal criminal prosecution.

For now, even the wildest claims are taken at face value. Consider Lee, who said his Alphabet shares were worth $3.6 trillion, almost two-thirds of the value of the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In an interview, Lee said he had once made a living as a barber and a rental agent before turning to art. The company he claims to have sold to Alphabet has the unlikely name of YNoFace Holdings.

It's a nod to Lee's specialty: acrylic paintings in which the subject has no face. On its website, the company has a striking symbol: a man in a red tie, his cheek resting on one hand, his face blank except for a red question mark.

"I always wanted to be wealthy, so I could have more free time with my family," said Lee, a divorced father of three.

During a two-hour conversation at a Chicago art exhibition, Lee gave no indication that his statements were in jest or untrue. There is no evidence he profited from the filing or fooled any investors.

But other cases have had real costs. On May 14, 2015, Nedko Nedev, a dual citizen of the United States and Bulgaria, filed an SEC form indicating he was making a tender offer — an outright purchase — for Avon Products, the cosmetics company.

Avon's shares jumped 20 percent before trading was halted, and the company denied the news. (A federal grand jury later indicted Nedev on market manipulation and other charges.)

After the fraudulent Avon filing, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Iowa Republican and former chairman of the Finance Committee, told the SEC it must review its posting standards.

"This pattern of fraudulent conduct is troubling, especially in light of the relative ease in which a fake posting can be made," Grassley wrote in a letter to the agency.