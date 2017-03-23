Half of tweet removal requests come from Turkey

Turkey accounted for more than half of all content removal requests sent to Twitter during the second half of 2016, a ranking it has topped for three years.

Turkish courts, police or government agencies made 3,076 such requests from July through December, up by around a quarter from the previous six-month period, according to the latest Twitter transparency report.

The social media company withheld "some content" in 19 percent of cases, it said. Globally, there were just under six thousand requests.

Removal requests are typically made by governments over content considered illegal in their jurisdiction, by anti-discrimination organizations or lawyers representing individuals, Twitter said.