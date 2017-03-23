Urenco’s goal — selling smaller nuclear reactors

Urenco Ltd., the world's second-biggest maker of atomic fuel, is advancing its attempt to supply radically smaller nuclear reactors in order to boost demand for its services.

The company is developing, in conjunction with Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, a generation of small, modular reactors called "U-batteries," Chief Executive Thomas Haeberle said in an interview from the company's headquarters in Stoke Poges, England.

Urenco's miniature reactors can generate 10 megawatts to 20 megawatts of power, about 1 percent of what comes from a modern atomic plant.

"It's going to take maybe 10 years to be operational, but I'm deeply convinced that it will successfully complement existing nuclear," Haeberle said. "It's a more radical downscaling approach that will develop even more because it uses standardized equipment."