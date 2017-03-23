Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Urenco’s goal — selling smaller nuclear reactors

By Jonathan Tirone Bloomberg News
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

Urenco Ltd., the world's second-biggest maker of atomic fuel, is advancing its attempt to supply radically smaller nuclear reactors in order to boost demand for its services.

The company is developing, in conjunction with Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, a generation of small, modular reactors called "U-batteries," Chief Executive Thomas Haeberle said in an interview from the company's headquarters in Stoke Poges, England.

Urenco's miniature reactors can generate 10 megawatts to 20 megawatts of power, about 1 percent of what comes from a modern atomic plant.

"It's going to take maybe 10 years to be operational, but I'm deeply convinced that it will successfully complement existing nuclear," Haeberle said. "It's a more radical downscaling approach that will develop even more because it uses standardized equipment."

With the U-battery, Urenco is tapping into global interest in remaking nuclear power along smaller and more modular lines. Instead of being built on the giant scale of a traditional power plant, they'd be small enough to fit in a 324-square-yard area of a soccer field's penalty box.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Agency approved the first-of-its-kind modular reactor made by NuScale Power LLC earlier in March. Countries from China to the Philippines and Saudi Arabia have shown interest in scaled-down nuclear power plants.

In August, Urenco was among 32 companies shortlisted as eligible to compete for a contract to build the country's first commercial mini-nuclear plant.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()