Gold’s six-day winning streak is best since Brexit vote

Gold prices are steadily climbing as equities retreat and concern deepens among investors that Donald Trump won't deliver on pro-growth promises for the U.S. economy.

Bullion for immediate delivery has gained more than 4 percent in six days, heading for the biggest advance since the aftermath of the Brexit vote in late June. Prices rose 0.4 percent to $1,250.33 an ounce at 2:39 p.m. in New York. On the Comex, gold futures for April delivery gained 0.3 percent to settle at $1,249.70.

The MSCI All Country World Index fell on Tuesday as investors began to question the U.S. president's ability to enact his pro-growth policies, casting doubt on the so-called reflation trade.