Sears, Nike stumble while FedEx, Duluth rise

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

• Sears Holdings Corp., down $1.12 to $7.98

The retailer said in a regulatory filing that there is "substantial doubt" it will be able to remain in business.

• Nike Inc., down $4.09 to $53.92

The shoe and athletic apparel retailer reported weaker sales than expected and investors weren't pleased with its outlook.

• U.S. Bancorp, down 9 cents to $52.60

Banks fell for the fourth trading day in a row as interest rates decreased again.

• FedEx Corp., up $4.08 to $195.92

The shipping company's holiday-season results were mixed, but analysts expect its business to improve.