Sears, Nike stumble while FedEx, Duluth rise

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
• Sears Holdings Corp., down $1.12 to $7.98
The retailer said in a regulatory filing that there is "substantial doubt" it will be able to remain in business.
• Nike Inc., down $4.09 to $53.92
The shoe and athletic apparel retailer reported weaker sales than expected and investors weren't pleased with its outlook.
• U.S. Bancorp, down 9 cents to $52.60
Banks fell for the fourth trading day in a row as interest rates decreased again.
• FedEx Corp., up $4.08 to $195.92
The shipping company's holiday-season results were mixed, but analysts expect its business to improve.