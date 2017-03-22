17,000 AT&T workers in California, Nevada on strike

New York • A union representing AT&T workers says about 17,000 employees in California and Nevada have gone on strike over a change in some of their job duties.

The Communications Workers of America said they went on strike Wednesday morning. The union plans to file an unfair labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

The workers install cable and phone service and work in call centers where customers can phone in with questions and problems.

AT&T is asking technicians who install cable to also work outside maintaining phone and cable wires, which is a higher-paid job, said Sheila Bordeaux, who works in an AT&T call center and is an executive board member of the union local that covers Los Angeles and surrounding areas.