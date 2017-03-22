Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah has 5th lowest jobless rate for vets

By connect
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago
Improvement » Rate in 2016 was 2.3%, down from 8.1% in 2011.

Utah has the fifth lowest unemployment rate nationally for veterans living in the state.

Their unemployment rate in 2016 was 2.3 percent — down dramatically from 8.1 percent in 2011, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday.

That is almost half as low as the national jobless rate for veterans — 4.3 percent.

The only states that did better than Utah were Indiana, 1.8 percent; New Hampshire, 2.1 percent; and Hawaii and Vermont, both 2.2 percent.

States with the highest jobless rates for veterans were Illinois, 6.7 percent; Oregon, 6.3 percent; Minnesota, 5.8 percent; New York, 5.6 percent; and California, 5.4 percent.

The bureau reported an estimated 87,000 of the 89,000 veterans in Utah's civilian workforce are employed. It said another 69,000 veterans living in Utah currently are not in the labor force.

Gov. Gary Herbert hailed the improvement seen over the past six years.

"We take seriously our obligations to those who have served our country diligently in military service," he said. "Among the best ways to show appreciation is by assisting these individuals in finding meaningful employment that takes advantage of their leadership experience and skills."

"We have put a big emphasis on helping Utah veterans find employment," said Jon Pierpont, Utah Department of Workforce Services executive director. "It has taken the collaboration of employers and veterans alike to make this happen."

Added Gary Harter, executive director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs: "We certainly have more to do, but this unemployment rate is indicative of the great programs and multitude of opportunities that Utah has for military service members, veterans and their families."

More information about veteran employment services is online at jobs.utah.gov/jobseeker/veteran.html. Information about benefits and other services for veterans is available at veterans.utah.gov.

ldavidson@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()