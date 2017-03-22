Utah has 5th lowest jobless rate for vets

Improvement » Rate in 2016 was 2.3%, down from 8.1% in 2011.

Utah has the fifth lowest unemployment rate nationally for veterans living in the state.

Their unemployment rate in 2016 was 2.3 percent — down dramatically from 8.1 percent in 2011, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday.

That is almost half as low as the national jobless rate for veterans — 4.3 percent.

The only states that did better than Utah were Indiana, 1.8 percent; New Hampshire, 2.1 percent; and Hawaii and Vermont, both 2.2 percent.

States with the highest jobless rates for veterans were Illinois, 6.7 percent; Oregon, 6.3 percent; Minnesota, 5.8 percent; New York, 5.6 percent; and California, 5.4 percent.