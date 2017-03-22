Hong Kong tycoon Li chokes up over economy

Hong Kong • Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing had an emotional moment Wednesday as he reflected on the weak state of the financial hub's economy.

The 88-year-old tycoon appeared to get choked up as he spoke at a news conference following the release of his company's annual results.

"I love Hong Kong. I don't want to see Hong Kong..." Li said, trailing off.

He took a long pause to compose himself before adding, "The Hong Kong we used to be proud of, today our GDP has fallen to 2 percent or so of China. Why can't we do better?"

Li said he had a cold and wasn't on the verge of tears. He added that he was feeling emotional as he thought about his 67 years working in Hong Kong. Li, who turns 89 in July, quit school at the age of 12 to work in a factory.