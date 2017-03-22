Emirates defends security as laptop ban looms

A few hours after U.S. officials announced the decision, Britain followed suit. However, Dubai and Abu Dhabi — the two United Arab Emirates hubs on the U.S. list — were not included in the British ban.

Clark said Emirates would fully comply with the directives, even as he questioned why his airport's hub was included in the U.S. order.

"I do find that a little bit surprising to be quite honest," he said. "When I travel around even the United States or Europe or Asia, I don't see this level of scrutiny that goes on in Dubai."

Emirati authorities work closely with their U.S. counterparts to ensure that "the people that they are concerned about coming into the United States do not board our flights," he added.

"Emirates and its owner, the government of Dubai, and the airport ... which we use as our primary hub is as safe as any airport or any airline could possibly be," he said.

Emirates has expanded rapidly in recent decades, including in the U.S., and is one of the airlines most affected by the new rules.

It operates 18 daily flights to a dozen U.S. cities, including obvious hubs such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as smaller markets like Boston and Fort Lauderdale.

Many of the passengers it carries on its planes are not necessarily going to or from the Middle East, but transit through Dubai International Airport to points all over Emirates' far-flung global network.

Emirates' growth has turned Dubai International into the world's busiest air hub for international passenger traffic, and the third busiest overall.