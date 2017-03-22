Verdict reached in deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak

Boston • A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Massachusetts pharmacy co-founder charged in a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and sickened 700 others in 2012.

Barry Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder, conspiracy and other charges under the federal racketeering law.

The U.S. attorney's office says the verdict will be read Wednesday morning.

The fungal meningitis outbreak was traced to contaminated steroid injections manufactured by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

Prosecutors said Cadden ran the New England Compounding Center in Framingham in an "extraordinarily dangerous" way by skirting industry regulations on sterility and cleanliness in an effort to push production and make more money.