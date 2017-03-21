U.S. equities on pace for year’s biggest drop

Treasuries gained as U.S. equities were on pace for the biggest decline of 2017, spurring a haven bid.

The rally pushed the yield advantage on 10-year U.S. Treasuries over German debt to the narrowest in more than four months.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. yield fell about four basis points to 2.42 percent at 1:42 p.m. Mountain time, according to Bloomberg Bond Trader data. The yield is on track to decline for three straight trading sessions for the first time since February.

Meanwhile, German 10-year yields rose about two basis points to 0.46 percent, making the bonds among the worst performers among developed-market sovereign debt.