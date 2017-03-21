Lennar, Capital One skid; Marriott, Silicom rise

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

• Apple Inc., down $1.62 to $139.84

The company cut prices for some iPad models but did not mention the rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

• General Mills Inc., down 50 cents to $59.76

The maker of Cheerios and Yoplait reported weaker-than-expected sales.

• Lennar Corp., down $1.41 to $51.27

The home builder reported strong first-quarter results but its stock gave up some of its recent gains.

• Target Corp., down 98 cents to $53.39

The retailer said it will redesign its stores and said it will spend $7 billion on that initiative and other plans.