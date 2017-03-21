France probes jobs given minister’s daughters

While it is legal in France for politicians to hire family members, the TMC report suggests that Le Roux' daughters did not perform all of the work. They were first hired while still in high school.

Le Roux, a member of the Socialist Party, is quoted by TMC as saying his daughters worked for him during school vacations to gain experience. Le Roux's office did not respond to request for comment Tuesday.

A similar scandal around employing family members has deeply damaged conservative Francois Fillon's presidential bid.

Le Roux's daughters, now 23 and 20, allegedly started working as parliamentary aides for their father over short vacation contracts when they were 15 and 16 and Le Roux was a lawmaker in the French National Assembly.

TMC channel said Le Roux's cabinet staff at the interior ministry confirmed the dates of the 24 vacation jobs that the daughters landed between 2009 and 2016.

Le Roux himself has told the TMC program his daughters never got permanent jobs and has suggested their jobs weren't fake, unlike what the investigators suspect in the Fillon's case.

"They did work," he insisted in an earlier interview with the channel journalist.

"Of course, my daughters worked with me during summer times, especially or during school vacation periods, but never permanently," he said earlier in March.

Jean-Christophe Picard, president of anti-corruption association Anticor, told BFM TV that Le Roux should resign in order to avoid any conflict of interest since, as Interior Minister, he is also the top boss of the police officers investigating his case.

Benoit Hamon, the Socialist Party's candidate for France's April-May two-round presidential election, has urged Le Roux, also a Socialist, to "quit the government" in order to "lift suspicion." He was quoted in Le Parisien newspaper.

The swift judicial reaction to the report on Le Roux's daughters reflects a marked shift in French attitudes toward corruption in politics, notably since the new position of a national financial prosecutor was created three years ago.

The determined, quick action of the new national financial prosecutor's office, which specializes in corruption, tax fraud and other complex cases with a national jurisdiction, became well-known when the Fillon's case broke out in late January.

Some of France's most prominent politicians — including former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac — have been embroiled in corruption scandals involving accusations from shady campaign financing to nepotism.

But the French public is growing frustrated with a political establishment it sees as enriching itself while average workers suffer, and there is growing public pressure for transparency.