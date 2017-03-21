Wal-Mart launches incubator lab for startups

New York • Wal-Mart is launching an incubator lab focused on projects in robotics, virtual and augmented reality and artificial intelligence as it aims to compete more aggressively with Amazon.

The so-called Store No. 8 will be located in Silicon Valley and marks the latest attempt by the company's new head of e-commerce operations Marc Lore to speed up innovation at the company. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, brought over Lore, founder of Jet.com, when the discounter bought the online retailer last year for more than $3 billion and has been on an acquisition binge since then.