Diego Rivera to headline Sotheby’s Latin art sale

New York • Sotheby's says an important piece by Diego Rivera will headline its Latin American art sale in May.

"Portrait of Senorita Matilde Palou" depicts Matilde Palou, a Chilean actress and singer who gained fame in Mexican cinema. The oil on canvas was last seen in public in 1988, when Sotheby's sold it for $203,000.

The auction house tells The Associated Press that it will go on view Wednesday in its galleries in Los Angeles as a prelude to the May 25 auction in New York.

The estimate for the oil on canvas is $2 million to $3 million. The auction record for Rivera is $3,082,500, set in 1995.